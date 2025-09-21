Whitener Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. $FFC

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFC. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 18.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 34,355 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth $153,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 27.6% in the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 25.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of FFC opened at $16.96 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

