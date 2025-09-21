Whitener Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,714 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.0% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.7%

LOW stock opened at $265.68 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.38 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $149.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.57.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The business had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays set a $267.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe’s Companies

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,145,891.60. The trade was a 39.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.