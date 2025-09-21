Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.06 and last traded at $24.07, with a volume of 1855888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WY

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55, a PEG ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 221.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.29 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $543,178.62. The trade was a 22.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $600,502,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,550,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284,982 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,330,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2,952.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,130,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,429,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.