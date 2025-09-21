Westfuller Advisors LLC Has $2.83 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Westfuller Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Westfuller Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,067.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,613,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761,632 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 103.9% in the first quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 18,428,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,781,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,821,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7,637.6% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,675,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615,267 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average of $22.84.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

