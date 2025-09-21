Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 1st

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 90,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 279,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 22.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 694,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 24,092 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

