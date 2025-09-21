Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of NYSE:HYI opened at $12.05 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84.
About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
