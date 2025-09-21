Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE HYI opened at $12.05 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

