Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 1,927 Shares of Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $10,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $137.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.01 and a 200 day moving average of $125.84. Genuine Parts Company has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $144.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 3.40%.The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.91%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

