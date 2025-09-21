Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 1,288 Shares of Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.05% of Markel Group worth $13,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 183.3% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Markel Group by 300.0% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,820.33.

Markel Group Price Performance

MKL opened at $1,935.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,521.25 and a 1 year high of $2,075.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,961.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,907.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $0.72. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

