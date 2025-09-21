Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Position in Cigna Group $CI

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $8,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 91.3% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 277.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at $617,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This represents a 52.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Barclays raised their price target on Cigna Group from $354.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Truist Financial set a $375.00 price target on Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 target price on Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.81.

Cigna Group Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $290.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $256.89 and a 1 year high of $358.91.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

