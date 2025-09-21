Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 6,674 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 52.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 24,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Toll Brothers by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of TOL stock opened at $139.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $169.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.65.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert Parahus sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,288.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 19,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,501.28. This represents a 33.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $92,261.40. Following the sale, the director owned 11,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,713.80. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,413 shares of company stock worth $5,746,216. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

