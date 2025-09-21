Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.13% of Autoliv worth $11,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALV. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 63.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 188.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Autoliv from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Autoliv from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.92.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $125.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.49 and a 1-year high of $127.89. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The auto parts company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 4th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 31.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

