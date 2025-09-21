Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $7.32 Million Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. $PB

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,254 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.11% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $7,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PB opened at $66.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.21. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.74. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.57 and a 12 month high of $86.75.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.66 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 6.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.18%.

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 600 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $41,454.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,868. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,400 shares of company stock worth $1,067,419. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Hovde Group cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

