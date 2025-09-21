Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $6.38 Million Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,792 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 56.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:ATGE opened at $140.56 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $141.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.15. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 13.26%.The firm had revenue of $457.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATGE. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $3,372,645.26. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,043.38. This trade represents a 36.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total transaction of $128,072.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,901 shares in the company, valued at $664,918.67. The trade was a 16.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,094 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Further Reading

