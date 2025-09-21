Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $5.81 Million Stock Position in AECOM $ACM

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACM. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in AECOM by 120.3% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in AECOM by 212.9% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in AECOM by 37.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.44.

AECOM Stock Down 0.3%

ACM stock opened at $132.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.02. AECOM has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $133.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.82%.AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. AECOM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. AECOM’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $6,348,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

