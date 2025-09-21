Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Stock Holdings in Masco Corporation $MAS

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Masco were worth $10,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Masco by 120.2% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Baird R W lowered shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $6,304,476.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. This represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at $898,126.32. This represents a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of MAS stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 1,519.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.