Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 14,623 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,623 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Dollar General by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS increased its holdings in Dollar General by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $102.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.29. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $117.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Cfra Research raised Dollar General to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dollar General from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Dollar General from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

