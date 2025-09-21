Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning,RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARVN. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

ARVN stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $29.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $552.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.38.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.03. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 17th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Andrew Saik sold 5,700 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $43,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,091.61. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Arvinas by 11,283.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Arvinas by 965.4% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Arvinas by 491.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Arvinas by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

