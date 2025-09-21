Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,257 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 59.7% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA opened at $426.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 246.28, a P/E/G ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $212.11 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $340.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.35.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Dbs Bank upped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.70.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,080.36. This trade represents a 40.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

