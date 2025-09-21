Wealth Management Partners LLC Purchases 113 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.4% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 68.6% in the first quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 205.0% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 214,700.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,965.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 59,251 shares during the period. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $140.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.40 and its 200 day moving average is $131.09. The firm has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $142.17.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

