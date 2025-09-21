Wealth Management Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF $AVMC

Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $253,000. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 147,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after buying an additional 50,967 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

AVMC stock opened at $69.69 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $70.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.69.

The Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (AVMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US mid-cap companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVMC was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

