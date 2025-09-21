Wealth Management Partners LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS

Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QBTS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter worth $1,120,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in D-Wave Quantum by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 19,157 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43,159 shares in the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, D-Wave Quantum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 42.86 and a current ratio of 42.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 1,263.92% and a negative return on equity of 118.87%. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D-Wave Quantum news, Director Rohit Ghai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $179,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 47,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,659.54. This trade represents a 17.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Dilullo sold 8,000 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $143,440.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,769.35. This represents a 18.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,937,740 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About D-Wave Quantum

(Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QBTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.