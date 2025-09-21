Wealth Management Partners LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS

Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QBTS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter worth $1,120,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in D-Wave Quantum by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 19,157 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43,159 shares in the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, D-Wave Quantum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.27.
D-Wave Quantum Price Performance
Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 42.86 and a current ratio of 42.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47.
D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 1,263.92% and a negative return on equity of 118.87%. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other D-Wave Quantum news, Director Rohit Ghai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $179,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 47,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,659.54. This trade represents a 17.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Dilullo sold 8,000 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $143,440.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,769.35. This represents a 18.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,937,740 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
About D-Wave Quantum
D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.
