Wealth Management Partners LLC Invests $296,000 in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OKLO. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oklo by 4,974.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 570,532 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,674,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,929,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Oklo by 202.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 314,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 210,755 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Oklo by 2,120.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 218,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 208,964 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKLO. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $73.00 target price on shares of Oklo and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. CLSA upgraded shares of Oklo from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Oklo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

Oklo Stock Performance

NYSE OKLO opened at $135.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of -323.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.75. Oklo Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $136.53.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

In other news, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $2,742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,970,000. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 41,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $2,900,814.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 491,387 shares of company stock valued at $31,635,080. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

