Wealth Management Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $1,715,899,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 54,010.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,028,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,999,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,979 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 26.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,819,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,396,496,000 after acquiring an additional 584,375 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 20.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,393,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,680,922,000 after purchasing an additional 566,979 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,975,000 after purchasing an additional 457,080 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total value of $147,631.15. Following the sale, the director owned 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,669.91. This represents a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,059.23. This trade represents a 59.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.7%

ISRG stock opened at $438.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $476.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.