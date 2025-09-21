Walter Public Investments Inc. Sells 16,190 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Walter Public Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,190 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 2.5% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 24.7% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 100.3% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 395,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,140,000 after acquiring an additional 198,089 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 31.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 117.6% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $145.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.52. The company has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.70 and a 12-month high of $197.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Leerink Partners cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.88.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

