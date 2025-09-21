Walter Public Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Graco Inc. $GGG

Walter Public Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Graco comprises 1.8% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $10,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Graco by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Graco by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 70,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,335,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Graco by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group raised its position in Graco by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of GGG opened at $84.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $92.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.11.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $571.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.57 million. Graco had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 22.26%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 39.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Graco

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.