Walrus Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.86 Million (WAL)

Walrus (WAL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. In the last seven days, Walrus has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Walrus has a market capitalization of $594.15 million and approximately $11.86 million worth of Walrus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Walrus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Walrus

Walrus’ genesis date was March 24th, 2025. Walrus’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,446,250,000 tokens. Walrus’ official Twitter account is @walrusprotocol. The official message board for Walrus is discord.gg/walrusprotocol. Walrus’ official website is www.walrus.xyz.

Buying and Selling Walrus

According to CryptoCompare, “Walrus (WAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Sui Network platform. Walrus has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 1,446,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Walrus is 0.41638758 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $12,575,899.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.walrus.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walrus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walrus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walrus using one of the exchanges listed above.

