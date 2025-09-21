Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 871,841 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 51,537 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.6% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $85,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Walmart by 432.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 95.2% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.03.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $216,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 626,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,547,399.40. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $403,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,052,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,255,856.80. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,107 shares of company stock valued at $13,183,727. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $102.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $816.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.11 and a 12 month high of $106.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

