Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Acquired by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,641 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 397,264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after purchasing an additional 104,488,610 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,532,331,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 9,896.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,939,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $697,029,000 after buying an additional 7,860,306 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 30.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 527.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664,484 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $1,293,468.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 919,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,586,075.95. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,921,584. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,107 shares of company stock worth $13,183,727. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $102.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $816.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $78.11 and a one year high of $106.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.