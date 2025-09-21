Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Director Ira Liran Sells 50,000 Shares

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) Director Ira Liran sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 692,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,088,318. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ira Liran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 12th, Ira Liran sold 40,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,600,400.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Ira Liran sold 2,114 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $78,218.00.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Ira Liran sold 14,734 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $545,894.70.

On Friday, August 22nd, Ira Liran sold 3,152 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $116,687.04.

Vita Coco Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Vita Coco stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.79 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 11.50%.The business had revenue of $168.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vita Coco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COCO shares. Piper Sandler raised Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Vita Coco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vita Coco by 3,376.9% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 586,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after buying an additional 570,087 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,627,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Vita Coco by 102.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 511,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after buying an additional 258,521 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vita Coco by 62.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after buying an additional 247,339 shares during the period. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,054,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

