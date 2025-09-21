Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.3750.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Vita Coco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $122,310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,097,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,041,253.97. This represents a 42.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ira Liran sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 692,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,088,318. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,351,133 shares of company stock worth $136,449,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,642,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,987,000 after acquiring an additional 53,172 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,759,000 after buying an additional 28,448 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 977,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,954,000 after purchasing an additional 122,674 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 756,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,191,000 after purchasing an additional 105,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 725,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,250,000 after purchasing an additional 92,590 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $39.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.75. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. Vita Coco has a twelve month low of $25.79 and a twelve month high of $42.81.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.20 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 11.50%.The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Vita Coco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

