Visa Inc. $V is Westwind Capital’s Largest Position

Westwind Capital cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,623 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 8.4% of Westwind Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Westwind Capital’s holdings in Visa were worth $41,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Warm Springs Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. Finally, Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Up 1.2%

Visa stock opened at $342.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $626.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $268.23 and a one year high of $375.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $345.70 and a 200 day moving average of $346.37.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Mizuho raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

