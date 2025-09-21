Vertical Aerospace’s (EVTL) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

EVTL has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Vertical Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Vertical Aerospace from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

NYSE EVTL opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $563.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.24. Vertical Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.92). On average, equities analysts expect that Vertical Aerospace will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inherent Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $1,109,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

