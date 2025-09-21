Ventas, Inc. $VTR Stake Lessened by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lessened its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 7.1% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Ventas by 17.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $67.13 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.68 and a twelve month high of $71.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.12, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.26.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Ventas’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 446.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $28,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 121,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,475,740. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $699,831.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,678,121. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 277,194 shares of company stock valued at $18,307,501. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.08.

View Our Latest Report on Ventas

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.