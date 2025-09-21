Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG Shares Purchased by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 59,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VONG stock opened at $120.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.16. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $120.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

