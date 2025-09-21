Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE Stake Cut by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 474.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $172.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.23 and a 200-day moving average of $163.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.38 and a 52 week high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

