Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE is Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,631,000. Finally, Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $172.64 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.38 and a 1-year high of $176.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

