Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $366,524,000. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $198,685,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,413,000 after acquiring an additional 372,066 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,293,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,777,000 after acquiring an additional 268,847 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,882,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,217,000 after purchasing an additional 251,778 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of VYM opened at $140.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.09. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $142.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

