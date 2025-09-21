Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Shares Acquired by Westfuller Advisors LLC

Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Westfuller Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Westfuller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 214,700.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $140.46 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $142.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

