Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $480.42 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $480.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

