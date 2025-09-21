Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,505,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,492,843,000 after buying an additional 8,767,138 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,435,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,821,000 after buying an additional 2,692,667 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,038,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,981,000 after buying an additional 88,825 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,056,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,037,000 after buying an additional 69,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,223,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,336,000 after buying an additional 439,565 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of VGK opened at $79.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.24. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $80.27.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.