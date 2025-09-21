Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 2,018 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $336.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.95.

Read Our Latest Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.