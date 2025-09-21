V2X (NYSE:VVX) Stock Price Down 4.8% – What’s Next?

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.37 and last traded at $56.39. 101,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 275,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of V2X from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $63.00 price target on shares of V2X and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of V2X from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of V2X from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of V2X from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.73.

V2X Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average is $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.30.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.33. V2X had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. V2X’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. V2X has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $88,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,000,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,600,052.20. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dino M. Cusumano sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $88,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,000,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,600,052.20. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $277,480,000 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the first quarter worth $1,392,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V2X by 21.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the first quarter worth $228,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of V2X by 53.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V2X by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,290,000 after buying an additional 25,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

