Ur Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 10467306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Ur Energy in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Ur Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.48.

Get Ur Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ur Energy

Ur Energy Stock Up 9.3%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $605.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 198,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $266,148.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 324,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,198.50. This represents a 37.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ur Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URG. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ur Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ur Energy by 233.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 73,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 51,509 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ur Energy by 23.8% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,069,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,791 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ur Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ur Energy by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 163,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Ur Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ur Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.