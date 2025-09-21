United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $84.01 and last traded at $84.14. 18,056,318 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 6,678,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.44.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.1%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 97.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $620,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 61.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $437,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

