Unilever PLC $UL Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 34.4% in the second quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 1.9% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 17.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL opened at $61.26 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average of $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.5175 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.31%.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

