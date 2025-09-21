UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 1437768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wedbush upgraded UMH Properties to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

UMH Properties Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 12.18%.The firm had revenue of $66.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 642.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMH Properties news, Director William Edward Mitchell sold 75,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $1,237,855.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 41,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,125.76. This trade represents a 64.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Angela D. Pruitt sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $25,696.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,074.30. This represents a 13.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,149 shares of company stock worth $2,165,532 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UMH Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Further Reading

