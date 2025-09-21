UMB Bank n.a. Trims Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,348 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 15.6% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE PWR opened at $389.34 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $424.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $387.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.32.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PWR. Northland Securities lowered shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $354.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.