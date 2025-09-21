UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF $VFMF

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF were worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

VFMF stock opened at $145.14 on Friday. Vanguard US Multifactor ETF has a one year low of $109.46 and a one year high of $142.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.18 and a 200-day moving average of $131.43.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

