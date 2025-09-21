UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $4,730,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $296.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.27.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $346.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $354.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.90. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $308.84 and a 12-month high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

